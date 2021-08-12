-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 130th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stanley hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Stanley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Stanley's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
-
-