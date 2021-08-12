-
Kris Ventura shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kris Ventura hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 112th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ventura's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
Ventura tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Ventura had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ventura hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at even for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Ventura hit his 247 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Ventura suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at 1 over for the round.
