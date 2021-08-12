Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hickok hit his 175 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hickok hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.