Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 76 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
