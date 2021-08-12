-
-
Kevin Tway putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kevin Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Tway's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
-
-