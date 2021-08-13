-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman holes 11-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Streelman's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Streelman's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
-
-