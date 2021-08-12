-
Kevin Na shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Na had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Na's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Na's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Na had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
