Kevin Kisner shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 12, 2021
Kevin Kisner hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
