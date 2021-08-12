-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Mitchell hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
