In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, K.J. Choi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Choi's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 145 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Choi hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Choi at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Choi had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Choi's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Choi hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.