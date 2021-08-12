-
K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Ted Potter, Jr., and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
