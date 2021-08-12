-
-
Justin Rose shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose sinks 17-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
Justin Rose hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Rose hit his 190 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rose to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Rose hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
-
-