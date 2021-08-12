-
Josh Teater finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Josh Teater's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Teater chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Teater's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Teater hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Teater to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Teater hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.
