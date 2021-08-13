-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 139th at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bramlett's 71 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
