7-over 77 by Jonas Blixt in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 155th at 7 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Blixt tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Blixt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blixt to 8 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Blixt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to 7 over for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 8 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 7 over for the round.
