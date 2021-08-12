In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Johnson Wagner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 252 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Johnson Wagner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson Wagner to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Wagner hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wagner's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wagner to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 249 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.