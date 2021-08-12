-
John Senden shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Senden got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Senden to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Senden had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Senden's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Senden had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Senden's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 5 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 4 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Senden hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 3 under for the round.
