John Huh shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Huh's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Huh had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
