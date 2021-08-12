-
John Augenstein putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, John Augenstein hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Augenstein finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the par-5 15th, John Augenstein chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved John Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
Augenstein got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Augenstein's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
