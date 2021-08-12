-
-
Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Ted Potter, Jr., and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Joel Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Joel Dahmen at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Dahmen hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
-
-