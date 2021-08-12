In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 143rd at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Herman's tee shot went 130 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Herman's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.