Jhonattan Vegas shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Michael Gligic, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Vegas's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Vegas's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
