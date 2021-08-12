-
Jason Kokrak shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak draws in tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
Kokrak had a 355-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
Kokrak hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
