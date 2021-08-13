-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 129th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
