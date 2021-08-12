-
James Hahn putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Highlights
James Hahn chips in for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, James Hahn chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, James Hahn had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hahn's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
