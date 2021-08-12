-
Jacob Bergeron shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jacob Bergeron hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bergeron finished his round tied for 112th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Bergeron's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bergeron to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bergeron hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bergeron to 1 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Bergeron got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bergeron to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Bergeron had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bergeron to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Bergeron had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bergeron to 1 over for the round.
