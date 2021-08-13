-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 132nd at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Poston hit his 247 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
-
-