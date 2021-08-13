-
-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, J.J. Spaun had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Spaun's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
-
-