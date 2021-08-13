Hudson Swafford hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Swafford hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Swafford's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Swafford's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Swafford hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Swafford had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Swafford's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.