Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's tight approach leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 156 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
