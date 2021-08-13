Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 244 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Higgs hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Higgs chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgs to even for the round.