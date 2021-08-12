-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III jars 17-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Varner III's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 171 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
-
-