In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Lebioda's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

Lebioda got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Lebioda missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lebioda's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.