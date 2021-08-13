-
-
Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After a 333 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Woodland's tee shot went 171 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
-
-