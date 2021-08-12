Francesco Molinari hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Molinari had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Molinari's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Molinari's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Molinari missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.