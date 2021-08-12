In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Fabián Gómez hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Gómez got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

Gómez tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gómez's 84 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gómez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

Gómez missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.