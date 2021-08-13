  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Erik van Rooyen in the first round at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

