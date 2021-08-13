-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Erik van Rooyen in the first round at the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen rolls in 22-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under with Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Erik van Rooyen's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
