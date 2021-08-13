-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.
-
-