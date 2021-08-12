-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Adam Scott, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., Matt Kuchar, and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ghim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ghim's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Ghim chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
