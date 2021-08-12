-
-
Doc Redman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Redman's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Redman hit his 173 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
-
-