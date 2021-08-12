-
Denny McCarthy shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy's nice second yields eagle at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy lands his 233-yard approach 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Si Woo Kim, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.
