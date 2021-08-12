-
-
Davis Thompson finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 71st at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 366 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Thompson's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
-
-