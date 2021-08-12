-
-
David Lingmerth shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
David Lingmerth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lingmerth at 2 under for the round.
-
-