D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Adam Scott, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., Matt Kuchar, and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Trahan had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at even for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Trahan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 1 over for the round.
