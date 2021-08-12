-
Connor Arendell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Connor Arendell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Arendell finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Arendell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Arendell to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Arendell's tee shot went 154 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Arendell hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Arendell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Arendell had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Arendell to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Arendell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Arendell to 1 over for the round.
