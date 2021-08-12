-
Chris Kirk shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk's nice approach leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 178 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kirk's 175 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
Kirk hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, he sank his approach from 137 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.
