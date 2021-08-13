In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Baker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Baker finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Chris Baker got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chris Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Baker's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baker had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baker hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 2 under for the round.