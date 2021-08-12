-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ted Potter, Jr. are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Reavie got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Reavie hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Reavie's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to even for the round.
