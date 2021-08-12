Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 237 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hadley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.