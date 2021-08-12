Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Seiffert's 95 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Seiffert had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Seiffert's 79 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.